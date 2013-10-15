 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens

share

Source:

NZN

An 88-year-old Auckland woman has been allegedly targeted by four teenagers, after a fire was deliberately lit and a window smashed at her home.

Source: 1 NEWS

The teens - three females and a male estimated to be aged about 14-18 years old - first knocked on the woman's door about 10pm on Sunday asking for a drink of water, police say.

The woman gave them the water, but when they came back shortly after, she asked them to leave.

Two of the females reacted by allegedly smashing a window at the home, police say.

The elderly woman called a neighbour and placed a couch against the window to secure it overnight before going to bed.

But she was later woken by her smoke alarm to find a fire had been started in her couch.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small described the incident as "an absolutely appalling crime".

"An innocent elderly victim was targeted in her own home, a place where she should have been able to be safe and feel safe."

He reminded elderly Kiwis to call police anytime they feel unsafe.

"Often our elderly community feel like they may be wasting police time or being a bother by ringing us, but we are here for them when they need us and we encourage them not to hesitate to call us." 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
An online listing from H & M featuring a hoodie with the text "Coolest monkey in the jungle"

H&M removes racist sweatshirt ad after celebrity and social media outrage

05:46
2
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

00:37
3

Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

4
The Bay of Islands is on the front line and this summer thousands of boats will be inspected.

Body found in search for woman missing at Hawke's Bay river mouth

5
The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

00:26
The vehicle caused extensive damage to several properties on Fairy Springs Road.

Raw video: Car leaves trail of destruction after smashing through yards and into side of house in Rotorua

Residents were woken by smashing sounds about 2am - and the occupants of the car fled.

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 