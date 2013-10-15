'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens

An 88-year-old Auckland woman has been allegedly targeted by four teenagers, after a fire was deliberately lit and a window smashed at her home.

Source: 1 NEWS

The teens - three females and a male estimated to be aged about 14-18 years old - first knocked on the woman's door about 10pm on Sunday asking for a drink of water, police say.

The woman gave them the water, but when they came back shortly after, she asked them to leave.

Two of the females reacted by allegedly smashing a window at the home, police say.

The elderly woman called a neighbour and placed a couch against the window to secure it overnight before going to bed.

But she was later woken by her smoke alarm to find a fire had been started in her couch.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small described the incident as "an absolutely appalling crime".

"An innocent elderly victim was targeted in her own home, a place where she should have been able to be safe and feel safe."

He reminded elderly Kiwis to call police anytime they feel unsafe.