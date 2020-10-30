TODAY |

'Absolutely amazing!' - Couple surprised with luxury getaway live on Seven Sharp after Bali wedding dreams shattered

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight, Seven Sharp gave away the ultimate weekend away live-on-air to an extremely lucky pair of viewers.

They will win a luxury holiday for two worth over $20,000. Source: Seven Sharp

The three-night stay at the Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour's Opera Suite, plus extras, is worth over $20,000 thanks to Seven Sharp’s friends at Accor.

Reporter Jordyn Rudd knocked on the door of Fiona at her Dunedin home to deliver the good news.

She opened the door with her partner Nigel and the pair were overwhelmed with the prize.

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing!” Fiona exclaimed.

The couple had been due to get married in Bali yesterday in front of friends and family.

However, due to Covid-19 it had to be scrapped.

The luxurious weekend away in Auckland is just what they needed to pick up their spirits.

Watch the magic moment Fiona and Nigel are surprised live-on-air in the video above.

New Zealand
Travel
Dunedin and Otago
