'Absolute tragedy' - Witnesses sought to fatal South Auckland hit-and-run

Police are searching for a Honda vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in South Auckland last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jalil Mousses, 79, died at Middlemore Hospital a few hours after he was hit by a car on the evening of June 26. He had been crossing a road in Manurewa at around 7.30pm after visiting family in the area.

As Mr Mousses was crossing Russell Road police say a white or light coloured Honda Stream was travelling “at speed” and hit him. The driver didn’t stop and continued to drive away.

Police have CCTV footage of the car turning into Browns Road and are urging anyone who knows who it belongs to to get in touch.

In particular, police would like to hear from anyone who has seen a car like it that has damage to its front panelling.

CCTV footage of the Honda in question turning into Browns Road in Manurewa Source: Supplied

Acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin says it is an “absolute tragedy" for Mr Mousses’ family.

“They were due to celebrate his 80th birthday this week, and instead are mourning his death,” he says.

“To the driver, we implore you to do the right thing and turn yourself in, for the sake of his family.”