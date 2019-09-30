'An absolute tragedy' - Police elaborate on chilling phone call before two found dead in Christchurch home

Police have urged people to 'look after each other' while revealing more information about the circumstances of two bodies that were found in Christchurch today.

A homicide investigation was launched, with police saying a detailed scene examination and evidence gathering process will now take place.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price this afternoon further outlined the circumstances of the incident, and reiterated that no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

"This morning at approximately 4.05am police received a phone call from a male in Burnside in Wairakei Road," he said.

"The person informed police that they had a firearm, and that they had used it, and was intending to do self-harm to themselves.

"The caller then provided the police communicator with their name and address.

"There was no further conversation and the phone call ceased, but remained live.

"A loud noise was heard in the background.

"Police were immediately dispatched to the address and they placed cordons around that address.

Mr Price said police negotiators tried contacting to the occupants, but no one answered, and with the help of the armed offenders squad, police entered the property.

The bodies of an elderly man and an elderly woman were found on a bed in a bedroom with "serious injuries".

"We have now located four firearms and about 100 bullets, being .22 calibre - the firearms located are all handguns.

"We're still working through to notify next of kin, as there is quite an extensive family from around the world.

"We will hopefully be in a place tomorrow where the cause of death can be confirmed through a post-mortem.

"I can say that this address is not known to police, we have not been to this address previously, however, at this stage we understand that there has been regular medical assistance provided to an occupant in that address."

A team of 12 investigators are working on the inquiry.

"What I will say to you is that this is an absolute tragedy - that we have two people who are now deceased," Mr Price said.

"It is a reminder to us all that we need to care for each other - we need to care for our neighbours and we need to care for the wider community."

A scene examination is underway today and a post-mortem will be carried out in the coming days.

The property remains cordoned off and Wairakei Road is open.