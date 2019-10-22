'An absolute tragedy' - Man dies in hospital after being hit by carload of people fleeing police in Christchurch

A member of the public was killed when their vehicle was hit by another that was fleeing police in Christchurch.

Police are calling the incident a "absolute tragedy and a horrific outcome".

Side view of a car left badly damaged after a car hit another vehicle while fleeing police in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

Five other people, all in the car which was being chased, are in hospital.

One of them is critically hurt.

In a written statement, police say a driver failed to stop on Papanui Rd after being asked to do so.

Police say they had been concerned about the manner of driving.

Road closures in Christchurch after fleeing car crashes Source: 1 NEWS

A four-minute chase began, before the fleeing vehicle hit another at the intersection of Glandovey and Idris roads.

A second car is left badly damaged after a car fleeing police crashed into a vehicle in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

A St John spokesman said six people were taken to hospital, including two in a critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by the serious crash unit, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.