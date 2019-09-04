'Absolute tragedy' on Bay of Plenty roads as police confirm five deaths in tourist bus crash

Five people have died after a tourist bus crashed near Rotorua today, police confirmed this evening.

Police say the bus rolled on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads around 11am after failing to take a moderate bend.

Bay of Plenty police inspector Brent Crowe said there were 27 people on board the bus and five people have died.

"Two people are seriously injured with four in moderate condition and the remainder on the bus were injured to a lesser extent or able to walk away from the scene," Mr Crowe told media.

"The bus was travelling south towards Rotorua, failed to take a moderate to east bend, went to other side of the road, attempted to correct and flipped off the road."

The "medium-sized" tourist bus contained Chinese nationals and the driver of the bus is not seriously injured.

Emergency services attend fatal tourist bus crash near Rotorua. Source: Rescue.org.nz

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

Police say the road will remain closed for a "considerable amount of time" as investigations continue.

Mr Crowe says there is "a long way to go in the investigation before a decision on possible charges being laid" over the accident.

Work is taking place with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Chinese Consulate to identify the victims who died and notify their next of kin.

A St John spokesperson says five helicopters and five ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Police and five helicopters are at the scene of the bus crash in Ngatira, near Rotorua. Source: Supplied

The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand issued the following statement to 1 NEWS after the fatal tourist bus crash: "The Embassy attaches great importance to the tragic incident. Our deep condolences with those who died and injured.

"Ambassador Wu Xi is now on her way to Rotorua to meet the injured Chinese citizens and provide assistance."

Weather conditions hampered emergency services working at the scene.

State Highway 5 is closed between Tirau and Ngongotaha, the NZ Transport Agency says.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.