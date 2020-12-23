'Absolute agony' — Kiwi mum warns parents and calls for ban after boy's eye burned by hand sanitiser foot pump

A Wellington mother is calling for a ban on foot-operated hand sanitiser dispensers and warning parents to beware after her son suffered serious eye damage from one.

James Lapthorn, 3, whose eye was injured by hand sanitiser from a foot-operated hand sanitiser dispenser. Source: Supplied

Liz Partridge and her husband went to a restaurant in Wellington on October 31 and they set about sanitising the hands of their two sons using the provided sanitiser.

With Partridge holding their newborn daughter, her husband applied sanitiser for their older son, but as he did so, three-year-old James stepped on the pedal for the dispenser with the nozzle aiming towards him — directly at eye level.

The dispenser shot a jet of hand sanitiser gel at his face and into his left eye.

"He was screaming in absolute agony. I've never heard him scream like that," Partridge said.

Partridge sought medical attention at an after-hours medical centre, where they received eye drops and were sent them home.

She said James' eye needed further medical attention the next morning, with James still in severe pain, and after visiting Wellington Hospital they were told James had suffered chemical burns on the surface of his eye.

James Lapthorn, whose eye was injured by a foot-operated hand sanitiser dispenser, at Wellington Hospital. Source: Supplied

Almost two months and several courses of medication later, his eye is looking better but is still "a bit droopy", and the parents are hoping there will be no long-lasting damage.

"There was a lot of patiently waiting, and worrying, during that process — but we're relieved that it's healing well," Partridge said.

Over the past few weeks, she had warned a number of businesses about the foot-operated dispensers, but said she is frustrated to find some were hesitant to remove them.

"I think also the issue is that it's a gel, rather than a foam or spray, so that's a lot more dangerous because the gel is so thick," she said.

"It's right at eye level — it needs some sort of regulation."

After visiting Karori Pool and seeing a foot-pump dispenser there, Partridge raised it with the facility, and then with Wellington City Council.

A council spokesperson confirmed foot-pump dispensers have now been removed from their facilities.

Partridge said she had spoken with the owner of the restaurant, who said they would wait to see what WorkSafe recommended.

A spokesperson for WorkSafe confirmed they had been notified of the incident.

"We are still making inquiries into the incident but it is likely we will engage with the business via letter to ensure health and safety obligations are understood and being met," WorkSafe said.

"WorkSafe has not received any similar notifications since Covid-19 emerged in New Zealand."

Patridge said until changes are made, more children could be injured by the devices, and she warned parents to be wary around them.

"Just make sure they stand back — or don't use it. Use soap and water.

"It's just a very dangerous thing to be having there right in the reach of children.