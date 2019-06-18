TODAY |

Abortion legislation: 'It wasn't part of our coalition agreement so why is it there' - Winston Peters

By Jane Patterson of rnz.co.nz

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has hit out at coalition partner Labour over its handling of the abortion legislation.

After months of negotiations between the two parties, Mr Peters surprised both the Justice Minister Andrew Little and his own MP who'd carried out the negotiations with talk of a referendum earlier this week.

Mr Little said it was the first he'd heard of any referendum, and ruled out any deal in return for support from New Zealand First MPs.

Mr Peters has now told Sky News Australia his was the only party that's acted in good faith over the abortion legislation.

When asked why Labour had acted in bad faith he said "It wasn't part of our coalition agreement so why is it there?"

"The fact that we were prepared to accept that they could put it there is a matter of good faith on our part," Mr Peters said.

If "anyone was blindsided", he said, it was New Zealand First, but they didn't "get upset and have a hissy fit".

"You should pay attention to other people's policies, I know what their policy is, they campaigned on it - we didn't.

"Did it come up in our coalition talks? No it didn't."

New Zealand First wanting a referendum should have come as no surprise to Mr Little, said Mr Peters.

In a statement Andrew Little said he is focused on the first reading of the Abortion Legislation Bill, which is this afternoon, and has no further comment.

Winston Peters.
Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS
