'This is an abject failure' – are there too many kids in Kiwi classrooms?

Numbers from the PPTA show that more than 200 schools in New Zealand are now classified as 'over-crowded', but Prime Minister Bill English says the Ministry of Education is dealing with the situation.

PPTA president Jack Boyle said problems arise when there are, "young people are not in a place where they can actually learn productively."

"Because there is not insulation, because there is no air-circulation, because there are too many that are crammed into a space that is going to impact the teacher's ability to work with them productively."

He said it is an "abject failure" of the Ministry and the National government.

But Mr English disagrees.

"The definition of 'over-crowding'... is when a school is 85 per cent full. When it hits that threshold then the Ministry process clicks in."

"We've spent around $5 billion over the last six or seven years doing up our schools. The Ministry is working hard to keep ahead of growth."