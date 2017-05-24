'This is an abhorrent and vicious attack on children' - PM sends condolences to victims of Manchester attack

Bill English has condemned the Manchester attack as an "abhorrent and vicious attack on children".

Yesterday 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated a device packed with metal fragments at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

"This is the last thing you’d expect to happen when you send your children off to entertainment," Mr English said.

The Prime Minister had signed the Condolences Book which contains messages for the UK government and the victim's families.

He wrote that New Zealand opens it heart, and expressed the hope the deceased children rest in peace.

"I think all New Zealanders' hearts go out to the families," he said.

He also wrote to British PM Theresa May this morning with his condolences.