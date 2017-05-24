 

'This is an abhorrent and vicious attack on children' - PM sends condolences to victims of Manchester attack

Bill English has condemned the Manchester attack as an "abhorrent and vicious attack on children". 

Mr English signed the Condolence Book for the victim's families in Wellington today
Yesterday 22 people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated a device packed with metal fragments at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. 

"This is the last thing you’d expect to happen when you send your children off to entertainment," Mr English said. 

The Prime Minister had signed the Condolences Book which contains messages for the UK government and the victim's families. 

The PM says there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand surrounding the Lions tour, but any threats will be monitored.
He wrote that New Zealand opens it heart, and expressed the hope the deceased children rest in peace.

"I think all New Zealanders' hearts go out to the families," he said. 

He also wrote to British PM Theresa May this morning with his condolences. 

Mr English said there were no changes to New Zealand's current terror status, but the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade may be reviewing their travel advice after the UK increased their threat level to critical. 

UK and Europe

