'Abhorrent abuse' - New law aims to close loopholes allowing female genital mutilation in NZ

MPs have passed a bill to end female genital mutilation in New Zealand.

New Zealand First MP Jenny Marcroft.

New Zealand First spokeswoman for Human Rights Jenny Marcroft said in a statement last night, after the Crimes (Definition of Female Genital Mutilation) Amendment Bill passed all remaining stages, she wanted to protect girls and women from "abhorrent abuse".

“No matter how rare the practice of FGM (female genital mutilation) may be in our country it is our duty to protect women and girls from this emotional and physical abuse,” she said.

“This bill will close the loopholes and hopefully see an end to the importation of this barbaric practice.

“Our Parliament’s united effort to end all types of FGM in New Zealand will be appreciated by the diaspora communities affected by it. We want to empower women from migrant communities."

The passing of the bill brings New Zealand in line with the World Health Organization classification of female genital mutilation.

“I am very proud to have been part of the very first cross-party multi-Member's Bill. This is historically significant for us as parliamentarians and as women. What we have in common, might not be our minds or ideologies - but our bodies," Ms Marcroft said.