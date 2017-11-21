Abandoned police pursuit in Auckland ends with woman in hospital

A woman is in hospital after an abandoned police pursuit in Auckland this afternoon.

Police told 1 NEWS they attempted to stop a vehicle in Papakura due to dangerous driving around 4:20pm.

The vehicle had hit two parked cars and a stop sign. Police say the driver refused to stop and a short pursuit was initiated but quickly abandoned.

The driver of the vehicle hit a power pole on Settlement Road, and was arrested by police. She was moderately injured and is in hospital receiving treatment.