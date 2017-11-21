TODAY |

Abandoned police pursuit in Auckland ends with woman in hospital

A woman is in hospital after an abandoned police pursuit in Auckland this afternoon.

Police told 1 NEWS they attempted to stop a vehicle in Papakura due to dangerous driving around 4:20pm.

The vehicle had hit two parked cars and a stop sign. Police say the driver refused to stop and a short pursuit was initiated but quickly abandoned.

The driver of the vehicle hit a power pole on Settlement Road, and was arrested by police. She was moderately injured and is in hospital receiving treatment.

St John attended the scene and confirmed they transported one patient in a moderate condition to Middlemore Hospital.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
