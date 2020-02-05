TODAY |

Abandoned mill in Southland flood zone storing substance that creates toxic gas when mixed with water

Source:  1 NEWS

An old paper mill storing a hazardous substance is in the flood zone in Southland, where severe weather has flooded the Mataura River.

Mayor Tracy Hicks told TVNZ1’s Breakfast it’s a beautiful, clear day but the deluge of the last three days is being felt. Source: Breakfast

The century-old Mataura Paper Mills building still holds thousands of tonnes of ouvea premix, a hazardous substance made from aluminium dross.

When in contact with water, it creates toxic ammonia gas.

The building is right on the Mataura River and today Emergency Management Southland confirmed to 1 NEWS it's in the flood zone.

"We are doing everything we can to mitigate the risk around the paper mill, however it is in the flood zone," controller Angus McKay says. 

Some people have been seen trying to set sand bags up at the paper mill, before being told to move by police.

The premix has been left abandoned in the old paper mill building since 2016.

When saturated with water, it creates ammonia gas - a pungent, colourless gas that is toxic to humans.

It's also hazardous to the environment.

An onslaught of rain has caused the Mataura river to rise significantly. Source: 1 NEWS

Severe weather in Southland has caused the Mataura River to rise significantly, prompting evacuations of low-lying areas at Gore, Mataura and Wyndham.

Click here for more updates on the Southland flooding.

