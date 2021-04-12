TODAY |

AB Lime landfill consent application granted despite concerns from Winton residents

AB Lime landfill has been granted resource consent in Southland despite concerns from the community of Winton just four kilometres away. 

Independent commissioner Allan Cubitt today released his decision.

Winston residents felt they weren’t consulted properly as they weren’t included in the two-kilometre radius around the quarry. They also believed taking an unlimited amount of waste was unacceptable.

AB Lime applied for six new consents and to vary an existing consent for its site at Kings Bend, located approximately four kilometres east of Winton.

The landfill is located just kilometres from Winton, and residents aren’t happy. Source: 1 NEWS

The consents give permission for the company to continue operating its landfill, removing the previous cap on waste volumes, and to formally receive emergency waste for a 25-year term.

A previous report believed the consent should not be granted but a decision has been reached with relevant stakeholders.

An appeal period begins today.

New Zealand
Environment
