AA's concern over dodgy tyres on NZ roads: 'Braking capabilities severely reduced'

Motoring groups are calling for the government to shorten the length of time between Warrant of Fitnesses checks on newer cars.

The AA claims many motorists are driving on dangerous tyres in between checks.

The legal tyre tread is 1.5mm, but there are concerns that after passing a WOF with tyres close to the limit, no check is required on cars registered after 2000 for another year.

New cars aren't required to be checked for three years, leading to concerns about vehicles doing high mileage.

"When tyres are worn out your braking capabilities and road handling capabilities are severely reduced," Cade Wilson of the AA said.

Peter Broderson of Beaurepaires said it was worrying that in the recent storms there will have been plenty of tyres on the roads that probably couldn't cope with the greasy conditions.

However, it appears the government isn't interested in changing the rules.

"The approach we've taken is a pragmatic one, taking into account the nature of technology in those vehicles, but also the servicing," Associate Transport Minister David Bennett said.