AA warns drivers after research examines the limits of new autonomous pedestrian braking systems

The New Zealand Automobile Association (AA) has warned Kiwi motorists not to rely on new technology which automatically puts on the brakes when a pedestrian is detected.

Several car models from multiple manufacturers are being sold in New Zealand featuring Autonomous Emergency Braking systems, some of which claim to have the ability to detect when pedestrians are standing or crossing the path of the moving vehicle.

However, new research conducted and released earlier this month by the American Automobile Association (AAA) showed that the systems fail to detect pedestrians in many common driving scenarios.

The AAA said the systems "perform inconsistently and proved to be completely ineffective at night".

"The systems were also challenged by real-world situations, like a vehicle turning right into the path of an adult," a AAA spokesperson said.

"AAA's testing found that in this simulated scenario, the systems did not react at all, colliding with the adult pedestrian target every time.

"Our research found that current systems are far from perfect and still require an engaged driver behind the wheel."

The testing was conducted on a course in California using simulated pedestrians, and four 2019 model cars were used - a 2019 Chevy Malibu, 2019 Honda Accord, 2019 Tesla Model 3 and 2019 Toyota Camry.

AA's General Manager of Motoring Services Stella Stocks said that Kiwi drivers should be aware of the limitations of the systems.

"While Automatic Emergency Braking systems are becoming an increasingly standard feature in new vehicles these days, they should not be relied on to avoid a collision as they are very much to be used in addition to your own reflexes," Ms Stocks said.

"Hopefully no driver would believe that they no longer have to watch the road simply because they have purchased a car with this system built in.

"AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) is a useful addition to a good driver’s arsenal, but all systems have their limitations.

"They are there to help the driver, but the driver still has to do their job and should never assume that the technology will stop every accident without personal intervention."

Ms Stocks noted that the results of the testing was "largely consistent with system limitations described within the owner's manual of each test vehicle.

"In other words, the vehicles performed by and large to the standards that the manufacturers themselves would expect them to and they have been designed to cope with," she said.

The AAA report noted that the further development of autonomous braking systems should be encouraged, specifically the improvement of their functionality at night and in circumstances where drivers are most likely to encounter pedestrians.