AA warning: A few minutes in a hot car can cause brain damage

John Healy says people drastically underestimate the risks of leaving kids or pets in their car.
Central Otago and Canterbury will continue to see high temperatures but heavy rain is expected across South Island later this week.

Scorching temperatures expected in many places today but severe wet weather a possibility later this week

Wanaka.

Man drowns after getting into difficulty at Lake Wanaka

The incident took place in Florida where the law states children who misbehave can be detained by police under certain circumstances.

Mum distraught as her seven-year-old son taken away in handcuffs by police after allegedly hitting teacher

The council is banning freedom campers from Lake Hayes reserve and the Shotover delta.

New Plymouth 'overrun' by freedom campers, mayor calls for closure of popular spot

The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

Tom O’Connor says the product should be legal for anyone to use with GP approval – not just the terminally ill.

Government's medicinal cannabis bill too weak, GPs should be able to prescribe to anyone who needs it - Grey Power

The organisation says they would rather legalise it for anyone with GP approval - not just the terminally ill.

Central Otago's Alexandra is set to swelter today with a high of 37C.

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

The heatwave in the south has seen more people arriving at hospital with dehydration and sun exposure.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.


 
