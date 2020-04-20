AA asks members to only request roadside assistance if it's urgent after busiest day on record

The AA is asking its members to only request roadside assistance if it's urgent following what is shaping up to be its busiest day on record.



AA Roadservice typically attends to 1200 callouts for breakdown assistance over 24 hours but it had already attended to more than 1500 callouts by 4pm today, the AA said in a statement.

Source: Breakfast

Eighty per cent of the callouts were battery-related, the AA said.

“By midnight tonight, we’re expecting to have attended between 1700 and 1800 jobs; that would make it a record-breaking day,” AA Roadside Solutions general manager Bashir Khan said.

“We were expecting the start of Alert Level 3 to be busy as more Kiwis return to work, but we’ve had unparalleled demand from early this morning.”



AA Roadservice's call system was overwhelmed this morning, with staff currently working through a backlog of requests sent out via the app.

“We want to thank members who have already requested assistance for their patience as we take longer than normal to respond to their requests,” Mr Khan said.

“We ask members who are thinking of calling us for assistance for a non-urgent issue to please delay requesting assistance.

“We’ve pulled in all extra resources we possibly can on the road and to support our Contact Centre, and are doing everything we can to assist members around the country.”

The AA Battery Service said to avoid battery failure, people should:

