A2 Milk managing director steps down less than 18 months into the role

A2 Milk managing director Jayne Hrdlicka has stepped down after less than 18 months in charge of the New Zealand dairy firm due to the amount of travel involved in the role.

Ms Hrdlicka, who will be replaced by former chief executive Geoffrey Babidge on an interim basis, said she was delighted with A2's progress but that travel requirements associated with expanding into China and the US over the next five years were greater than she had anticipated.

"The board and I agreed that this next phase is going to be too difficult to manage alongside my other commitments whilst also managing the health and wellness priorities of my family and me," Ms Hrdlicka said today.

Ms Hrdlicka, who initially took the reins from Mr Babidge in July 2018, caused a stir in September that year when she sold off AU$4 million (NZ$4.16 million) worth of shares just months into her role, for what she said was necessary to meet tax obligations.

Nonetheless, the company's ASX-listed shares have climbed 40 per cent during her tenure - from AU$10.37 to AU$14.54 at Friday's close - gaining 22.6 per cent in November alone on upgraded guidance.

A2 Milk shares dipped nearly 15 per cent in August after its 47 per cent rise in full-year profit disappointed traders, but the company recovered ground after boosting its FY20 earnings margin outlook to between 29 per cent and 30 per cent last month.

The company today reaffirmed the improved earnings outlook amid anticipation of strong China and US sales campaigns.

Chairman David Hearn said the board fully endorsed the work Ms Hrdlicka had overseen but acknowledged A2 needed to develop a "refined strategy" in order to grow and expand overseas.

"The appointment of Geoffrey Babidge will ensure that the current strategies and plans endorsed by the board will continue to be implemented seamlessly during the period of transition to a new CEO," Mr Hearn said.

The company has commenced a global search for a permanent replacement.