TODAY |

84-year-old Rob becomes Outward Bound's oldest graduate

Source:  1 NEWS

For almost six decades, Outward Bound in the Marlborough Sounds has specialised in helping New Zealanders discover what they're made of.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Marlborough Sounds course helps Kiwis of all ages discover what they’re made of. Source: Seven Sharp

At 84, retiree Rob Waldron is the oldest of the tens of thousands who've passed through the course.

"Wish I had done it ages ago," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

He reckons other oldies should know there's no limit - the only rule is, you have to be over 18.

"Definitely, there's lot of others out there who have thought about it and thought they are too old," Waldron says.

It's another challenge in his life, after he's been alone for two years. His wife Jean died on July 19, 2018.

He hopes she'd be proud of him for tackling Outward Bound.

Waldon also has a message for the other residents at his retirement home.

"They've got to try it, the ones who think they can do it have got to try it."

He's proving there's no limit to discovering yourself in the great outdoors.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion opens doors for Airbnb bookings
2
Kiwi woman accused of 'horrific' axe killing of ex-partner in Sydney
3
Bloomfield's sobering warning: Hundreds of healthcare workers would have died without lockdown
4
Prisoner on the run was handcuffed to Corrections officer when she escaped
5
Royal family wishes Prince Harry happy birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:20

Opinion: What the voting age debate tells us about our disconnected political media
01:51

Worker shortage sees fruit bowl of NZ facing the prospect of rotting away

Man charged after allegedly shooting at police during Auckland vehicle chase
02:45

Kiwis snap up cheap flights in record numbers after physical distancing rules relaxed