83 new Covid-19 cases in community, 34 in hospital

There are 83 new Covid-19 cases in the community, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

Source: 1 NEWS

82 are in Auckland and one is in Wellington.

The Wellington case is a close contact of an existing case and was not infectious in the community, he said.

Of the 511 cases, 496 are in Auckland. The remaining 15 cases are in Wellington.

A total of 34 cases are in hospital. Of these, two are in ICU but are described as stable.

Bloomfield said the hospitalisation rate in the current outbreak is about six per cent.

This was higher than health authorities had seen in the past.

"Covid can be a serious illness for anybody no matter how well they are or not before they get the infection," he said.

More than 60 per cent of cases in the outbreak were under 30, but both Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not know how many, if any, had received the vaccine.

Ardern also remarked the infectiousness of the Delta variant was being seen in hospitalisation rates.

Bloomfield said a total of 32,771 contacts had been identified to date, while 23,139 swabs were done on Saturday.

Of the contacts identified, he said 26,473 had been followed up by contact tracers.

Eighty-five per cent of them had at least one test to date.

Bloomfied explained locations of interest were being removed from the Ministry of Health's website after 18 days.

This was because health authorities were not concerned about ongoing risk in these locations.

To date, the 13 residents connected to the Covid-positive staff member in CHT Amberlea's dementia ward have tested negative.

Bloomfield said people who may have been exposed to the worker at a Warkworth medical centre and Southern Paprika had been contacted directly.

He said there was no need to publicise these locations to everyone as those exposed could be easily followed up.

Bloomfield said 453 cases in the outbreak had been epidemiologically linked. ESR had whole genome sequenced about 343 cases.