About 80-90 per cent of our bacon comes from overseas - so why is much of it labelled Made in New Zealand?

Many Kiwis love bacon - unless you're a vegetarian, of course - but did you know most of the bacon on our supermarket shelves is coming in from overseas?

More than 60 per cent of bacon on supermarket shelves comes from overseas.
NZ Pork's Ian Carter says 80-90 per cent of our bacon comes from far-flung places like Finland and the UK - so why are some packages still labelled 'Made in New Zealand'?

Now, Mr Carter is petitioning for compulsory, clear labelling so Kiwi consumers aren't caught with a pig in a poke.

To find out more about where our bacon really comes from, click on the video above.

