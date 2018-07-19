About 80-90 per cent of our bacon comes from overseas - so why is much of it labelled Made in New Zealand?

Many Kiwis love bacon - unless you're a vegetarian, of course - but did you know most of the bacon on our supermarket shelves is coming in from overseas?

NZ Pork's Ian Carter says 80-90 per cent of our bacon comes from far-flung places like Finland and the UK - so why are some packages still labelled 'Made in New Zealand'?

Now, Mr Carter is petitioning for compulsory, clear labelling so Kiwi consumers aren't caught with a pig in a poke.