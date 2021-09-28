8 new Covid-19 cases in Delta community outbreak today

There are eight new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Seven of the new cases are contacts of previously reported cases.

“One of today’s new cases was confirmed after a person presented at the emergency department at Waitākere Hospital last evening and this is the case that is currently unlinked,” Bloomfield said.

He added the person was moved into “an appropriate area” soon after arriving at hospital. They were then transferred to North Shore Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

“As a precaution, five members of the Waitakere ED have been stood down while there’s further assessment made by the occupational health team, and eight patients who remain in hospital and who were in the vicinity of that case are being treated at the moment as contacts and again with all the appropriate precautions.”

There are now 1185 Covid-19 cases in this Delta outbreak.

There are currently 14 people in hospital with Covid-19, including three in intensive care. There are six each cases at Middlemore and Auckland City hospitals, and two at North Shore Hospital.

Currently there are 982 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 93 per cent have been contacted by health authorities and 88 per cent have received at least one Covid-19 test.

As of 1.15pm on Tuesday, there are 108 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health’s website.

On Monday, 7562 tests for the coronavirus were processed, adding to a total of more than 3.34 million in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Also on Monday, 40,706 vaccines were administered throughout the country, made up of 12,641 first doses and 28,065 second doses.

In total, more than 5.08 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in New Zealand.

There is also a positive Covid-19 wastewater sample detected in Tauranga to report on Tuesday. The sample was taken on 23 September.

The Ministry of Health said follow up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken this morning, with results expected on Thursday.

Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.

“Given we are dealing with the Delta variant, we are asking people in the Greater Tauranga area, including Mt Maunganui, to get a test if they are symptomatic or have been at a location of interest in the Tauranga, Waikato, Auckland, or Upper Hauraki areas,” the ministry said.

“Testing centres in the area will be open extended hours today, and additional testing centres will be established tomorrow to manage increased demand. You can find the locations of testing centres in these areas on Healthpoint.co.nz.

“Workers who travel frequently across the Auckland boundary are asked to please check that they are up to date with their regular testing; remember if you have any symptoms, isolate and get a test.

“Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.”

There were also four new Covid-19 cases found at the border.

One new case arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates on September 14. They tested positive on day 12 in Auckland.

Another new case arrived from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on September 21. They tested positive on day three in Auckland.

One case arrived from Singapore. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland on September 25.

The final border case to report on Tuesday is a historical case. They arrived from Cambodia via Singapore on September 22, then tested positive on day three in Christchurch.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 3848.

Tuesday's update comes as Auckland remains at Alert Level 3 with the rest of the country at Level 2.