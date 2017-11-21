TODAY |

79-year-old man killed in Auckland hit-and-run

Source:  1 NEWS

A 79-year-old man has died after a car crashed into him while he was walking last night in Manurewa, Auckland.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are now trying to identify the car involved in the crash and say they're reviewing CCTV footage.

The crash occurred at around 7.45pm yesterday on Russell Road, Manurewa.

Police say the man, who hasn't been named yet, was crossing the road when he was hit. The car didn't stop and fled the scene, according to police.

An investigation is now underway and police are appealing for the driver to come forward and speak to them.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 2611 321, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
79-year-old man killed in Auckland hit-and-run
2
Small tornado rips through East Tamaki in Auckland, leaving trees downed, shops and ambulance damaged
3
Warriors trio want to return home to be with family, 1 NEWS understands
4
Auckland downpour fills dams to highest level since early April
5
Early morning rumbling as magnitude 4.9 quake hits near Rotorua
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:16

Southern snow season opens as Jacinda Ardern drops in on Cardrona
00:52

Chinese goldminers' relatives say their ancestors have not been respected after remains filmed

00:37

Nick Smith's likening of Parliament to a 'Nazi establishment' unacceptable, ill-advised, says Todd Muller

Sir John Key 'runs out of adjectives' to describe severity of Covid-19 economic crisis