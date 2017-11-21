79-year-old man killed in Auckland hit-and-run

A 79-year-old man has died after a car crashed into him while he was walking last night in Manurewa, Auckland.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are now trying to identify the car involved in the crash and say they're reviewing CCTV footage.

The crash occurred at around 7.45pm yesterday on Russell Road, Manurewa.

Police say the man, who hasn't been named yet, was crossing the road when he was hit. The car didn't stop and fled the scene, according to police.

An investigation is now underway and police are appealing for the driver to come forward and speak to them.