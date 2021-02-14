About 76k more Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in NZ, along with 500k special needles

More Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in New Zealand, with further vaccinations on the way in a matter of weeks.

Chris Hipkins - file. Source: Q+A

The latest shipment of Pfizer vaccines has about 76,000 doses, adding to the 60,000 that arrived last week.

The Government expects to have enough to vaccinate 225,000 New Zealanders by the end of March.

"By the end of March, we’re due to receive a total of about 450,000 doses," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

It comes as 40 Christchurch border workers were the first in the South Island to receive vaccinations, adding to those in Wellington and Auckland.

"This passes a milestone for us: the first 1000 New Zealanders receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"That's a good start.

"They included aviation security workers, cleaners, police, customs workers and health protection officers who screen passengers arriving on international flights."