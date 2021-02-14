TODAY |

About 76k more Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in NZ, along with 500k special needles

Source:  1 NEWS

More Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in New Zealand, with further vaccinations on the way in a matter of weeks. 

Chris Hipkins - file. Source: Q+A

The latest shipment of Pfizer vaccines has about 76,000 doses, adding to the 60,000 that arrived last week.

The Government expects to have enough to vaccinate 225,000 New Zealanders by the end of March. 

"By the end of March, we’re due to receive a total of about 450,000 doses," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

It comes as 40 Christchurch border workers were the first in the South Island to receive vaccinations, adding to those in Wellington and Auckland. 

"This passes a milestone for us: the first 1000 New Zealanders receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"That's a good start.

"They included aviation security workers, cleaners, police, customs workers and health protection officers who screen passengers arriving on international flights."

Almost 500,000 special-purpose needles have also arrived into the country. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I want to alert people to this' - Bloomfield outlines 'not-typical symptoms' of Auckland student with Covid-19
2
National MPs stage Parliament walkout after argument with Speaker
3
Mars rover's giant parachute carried a secret message
4
Teacher deregistered after marrying ex-pupil he taught at primary school, 34 years his junior
5
Full video: With Auckland on edge following new Covid cases, Bloomfield and Hipkins speak
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Alleged assault 'just didn’t happen': Prominent rich lister's defence lawyer
00:31

No new Covid-19 community cases today after three infections in Auckland yesterday

Full video: With Auckland on edge following new Covid cases, Bloomfield and Hipkins speak

Two elderly people given four times correct dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Queensland