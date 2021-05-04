TODAY |

72-year-old woman’s death in Far North house fire not suspicious, police say

A house fire in the Far North last night, which killed a 72-year-old woman, is not being treated as suspicious, police said this morning.

After two morning blazes yesterday, firefighters were also called to a home in the Far North late last night. Source: Breakfast

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said emergency services were told about the blaze on Taemaro Road at Taemaro Bay, near Hihi, at about 10.30pm yesterday.

Dalzell said the woman who died was the only occupant in the house.

He said police are investigating the circumstances around the death.

“While our inquiries are in their very early stages, the death is not being treated as suspicious,” Dalzell said.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out today.

Last night's tragedy was the third house fire-related fatality in less than 24 hours in New Zealand.

Earlier in the day, two others were killed in separate fires in Waihi and Hunterville. 

Fire and Emergency said none of the fires were being treated as suspicious. 

