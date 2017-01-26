 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


About 700 houses 'flipped' for big profits in 2016, new figures reveal

share

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

New figures released to 1 NEWS show hundreds of homes were "flipped" in the last year - sold on quickly for a profit.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jeremy O'Hanlon of Homes.co.nz says 700 homes were sold at least twice in 2016 with an average capital gain of $87,000.

Experts are saying restrictions to the amount banks can lend are kicking in and slowing down the housing market.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We're talking close to 700 in the last year making on average $7000 a week in profits," Mr O'Hanlon said - but that number is actually slowing.

Experts say changes to the LVR (loan to value ratio) in October, restricting the amount banks can lend, are kicking in and slowing down the hot housing market.

"There's been a slowdown in flipping of properties so we've definitely seen a reduction in it - the LVR changes in October has slowed things down," said Mr O'Hanlon.

Real estate data analysts say Kiwis are comfortable borrowing massive amounts against a house.
Source: 1 NEWS

"There's also a change in the profits that people are making, while it was closer to $1600 a day in profit, it's now more like a thousand dollars a day now."

The data shows the number of repeat sales dropped 19 per cent in October and November compared to the two months before.

It is estimated that billions of dollars are being channelled through property every year.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The Reserve Bank thinks the LVR have caused a slowdown in the property sales in Auckland in the last few months," said Finance Minister Steven Joyce.

"Of course it's too early to say how long that will be sustained for ... but obviously the Auckland market has slowed down a little."

The Real Estate Institute is also being cautious.

"It is not uncommon for LVR changes to cause the market to slow for a period while the market adjusts to the change," said Chief Executive Bindi Norwell.

"Christmas has also fallen over this period and seasonally there is less activity over this time.

"We would expect to have a better measure of the effectiveness of the LVR when we review our February and March data."

Related

Jessica Mutch

Property

Real estate agencies fined nearly $10 million for price fixing
02:00
The number of people becoming agents has been going up for the last five years.

Real estate agents make big bucks riding property boom
04:10
It's no surprise when potential buyers want a meth test done, but it may be a surprise who carries out the test.

'There's conflict of interest' - Kiwi homebuyers' shock at real estate agents conducting meth tests
01:56
It is estimated that billions of dollars are being channelled through property every year.

Dirty deeds: Government targets real estate agents, lawyers involved in billion dollar property laundering

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:40
1
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

02:25
2
It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.

Kiwis heading to the US could face interviews under Trump's new rules

01:10
3
Young Eden Hasson, 10, and his dad Chris were out on the water when they noticed a scary visitor in their midst.

Watch: Boy comes within inches of great white shark during surf at Aussie beach

00:42
4
Atawhai and Te Manahau Clarkson let the Warriors legend know they aren't quite into the whole fitness thing as much as he is at the moment.

'They're trying to run away!' Watch Jenny-May's twins react to trying squats with 'uncle' Ruben Wiki

00:19
5
The 'bouncer' parked his Audi on a stranger's drive so she blocked him in with her Skoda for two hours as 'a lesson'.

Watch: The moment a furious Audi driver tries bouncing a car blocking his way

01:40
Helen Clark was asked about migration and the response from countries where refugees were arriving.

'A privilege and an honour to lead' - Helen Clark resigns from UN Development Programme

Ms Clark was considered a frontrunner by many of her fans hoping to see a woman lead the UN for the first time.

An illustration of what a South Island kokako would look like.

Have you seen this bird? $5000 bounty for South Island kokako sightings

It was listed as extinct as recently as 2013, but recent sightings prompted a status change to "data deficient".

00:52
Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams on life at home, injury recovery and whether he expects to play for the All Blacks this year

Breakfast caught up with the star as he makes his return from an achilles injury.

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

'This could be done' – Peter Dunne keen to gauge interest in shifting summer holidays

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

01:41
Peter Thiel was given citizenship five years ago – now Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway wants to know why.

Dunne steers clear of questions around American billionaire's NZ citizenship

The Internal Affairs Minister says Peter Thiel's citizenship took place outside of his watch, but he thinks it was handled with "due process at the time".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ