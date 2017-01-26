About 700 houses 'flipped' for big profits in 2016, new figures reveal

New figures released to 1 NEWS show hundreds of homes were "flipped" in the last year - sold on quickly for a profit.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jeremy O'Hanlon of Homes.co.nz says 700 homes were sold at least twice in 2016 with an average capital gain of $87,000.

"We're talking close to 700 in the last year making on average $7000 a week in profits," Mr O'Hanlon said - but that number is actually slowing.

Experts say changes to the LVR (loan to value ratio) in October, restricting the amount banks can lend, are kicking in and slowing down the hot housing market.

"There's been a slowdown in flipping of properties so we've definitely seen a reduction in it - the LVR changes in October has slowed things down," said Mr O'Hanlon.

"There's also a change in the profits that people are making, while it was closer to $1600 a day in profit, it's now more like a thousand dollars a day now."

The data shows the number of repeat sales dropped 19 per cent in October and November compared to the two months before.

"The Reserve Bank thinks the LVR have caused a slowdown in the property sales in Auckland in the last few months," said Finance Minister Steven Joyce.

"Of course it's too early to say how long that will be sustained for ... but obviously the Auckland market has slowed down a little."

The Real Estate Institute is also being cautious.

"It is not uncommon for LVR changes to cause the market to slow for a period while the market adjusts to the change," said Chief Executive Bindi Norwell.

"Christmas has also fallen over this period and seasonally there is less activity over this time.