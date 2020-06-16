TODAY |

5G mobile networks set to bring another wave of big changes for New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

With Vodafone and Spark going head-first into the rollout of their 5G networks in New Zealand, many Kiwis will be wondering: What's in it for me?

Your playlist will load after this ad

Spark and Vodafone are the two big telcos competing in the rollout race. Source: 1 NEWS

Simply put, 5G is the fifth generation of mobile wireless technology.

The first generation saw "brick" phones in the late 80s, which were very expensive and typically only used by a few high-flying businessmen.

The second generation saw the rise of text messaging and very basic picture messaging.

The beginning of mobile internet wa ushered in thanks to 3G, with the Apple launching it's now-ubiquitous iPhone 3G in 2008.

Finally, 4G brought mobile internet which was actually fast enough to do things like video call, live stream, mobile TV and videoconferencing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Simon Dallow takes a trip down memory lane, looking at how advancing technology has changed how we communicate. Source: 1 NEWS

So what can 5G offer? In short - much, much faster internet access on mobile devices.

HD movies will download through a 5G network to a phone in just seconds, rather than minutes, and large file transfers will be exceptionally fast.

Because 5G networks also have a much shorter lag time compared with 4G, other applications being explored include driverless cars.

Vodafone has large parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown already covered with 5G, while Spark has some coverage in a number of South Island towns, and Auckland.

New Zealand
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:23
Medical expert calls decision to let two women with Covid-19 leave quarantine with no testing 'completely unacceptable'
2
'It's appalling' - National leader slams 'shambolic' border controls after two Covid-19 cases let into NZ
3
How did two new Covid-19 cases slip through the cracks? Dr Siouxsie Wiles reveals more details
4
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, believed related to special exemption to attend funeral
5
Circumstances behind NZ's latest Covid-19 cases 'cannot be repeated' - Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland brothel murder-accused named, pleads not guilty
01:09

Circumstances behind NZ's latest Covid-19 cases 'cannot be repeated' - Jacinda Ardern
03:43

Govt to focus on boosting 'domestic workforce' with $380m apprenticeship package

03:28

Guests at hotel where two women tested positive for Covid-19 told to stay in their rooms