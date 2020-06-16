5G mobile networks set to bring another wave of big changes for New Zealand

With Vodafone and Spark going head-first into the rollout of their 5G networks in New Zealand, many Kiwis will be wondering: What's in it for me?

Your playlist will load after this ad

Simply put, 5G is the fifth generation of mobile wireless technology.

The first generation saw "brick" phones in the late 80s, which were very expensive and typically only used by a few high-flying businessmen.

The second generation saw the rise of text messaging and very basic picture messaging.

The beginning of mobile internet wa ushered in thanks to 3G, with the Apple launching it's now-ubiquitous iPhone 3G in 2008.

Finally, 4G brought mobile internet which was actually fast enough to do things like video call, live stream, mobile TV and videoconferencing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

So what can 5G offer? In short - much, much faster internet access on mobile devices.

HD movies will download through a 5G network to a phone in just seconds, rather than minutes, and large file transfers will be exceptionally fast.

Because 5G networks also have a much shorter lag time compared with 4G, other applications being explored include driverless cars.