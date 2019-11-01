50 years of TV network news - Seven Sharp counts down its top picks

This Sunday marks the 50 year anniversary of television network news in New Zealand.

To honour the monumental occasion Seven Sharp presented a specially adapted Friday Countdown.

It was the sinking of the Wahine ferry in 1968 which got the Network ball rolling.

Footage of the wreck could only be seen in Wellington on that fateful day. The rest of the country had to wait, and so it was that a national network, was fast-tracked to connect us all.

The first and best of all the presenters was, like Prince, known only by one name, and that name was Dougal (Stevenson).

In the glory days it seemed the whole country was glued to the news and we shared some remarkable moments.

Seven Sharp is but the latest in a long line of 7 o'clock shows. Originally the regions had their own programmes, but the regions succumbed to the network when Paul Holmes emerged in 1989.