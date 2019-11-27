50 Years of Network News: What does the future hold for news

The relationship between news media and technology is an inextricable one.

As technology changes both inside and outside the news room, the way that news is produced, presented, and consumed also changes.

The early days of news production are a far cry from what they are now, the technology of the time placed much greater limits on what the newsroom was capable of producing.

Because film processing and development took a longer period of time, the planning and logistics of news played a much larger role in determining coverage. If something happened too late in the day, there was a high chance of it not making it to the news entirely.

However, as technology developed and production times shortened, this allowed for not only greater scope of stories, but a higher level of craftmanship by the production teams.

Audience expectations rose along with advancements in technology and the skill of those utilising the technology.

Today, social media plays a large role in the dissemination of news, but more crucially has influenced its production.

The pace at which news is consumed is in turn matched by its production, leading to news in a modern environment being an endless race to produce content as fast as humanly possible.

Despite this however, the strength of traditional news media continues to be its reliability, accuracy, and balanced nature.