50 Years of Network News: Celebrating the Good Sorts

For a lot of New Zealanders some of the moments that have defined the country are those big sporting moments.

From winning the Rugby World Cup three times to winning gold medals at Commonwealth and Olympic Games, New Zealand loves to celebrate its sporting achievements.

“We care about sports because let’s face it, New Zealand is a small nation in the Pacific, and we’ve made a habit of taking on the big dogs. It’s like David and Goliath,” says 1 Sports reporter Stephen Stuart.

It could be boxing or cricket, but Kiwis continuously punch above their weight in the world of sport.

But it’s not only the stories of athletes taking on their biggest challenges which capture the attention of New Zealanders.

The unsung heroes of the community have long captured the hearts of New Zealanders across the country.

Every Sunday night hundreds of thousands of Kiwis watch Good Sorts the segment at the end of the 6pm news hosted by Hadyn Jones.

For the past 10 years these stories have showcased individuals who are making in their communities’ better places to live.

Watch the latest installment of our 50 Years of Network News above for our good sort stories over the last five decades.

Watch more of our 50 Years of Network News series here. 

How our media coverage has changed in the past five decades. Source: 1 NEWS
