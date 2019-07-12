About 50 homes evacuated as firefighters battle massive blaze at historic Christchurch site

About 50 homes have been evacuated as firefighters continue to tackle a huge blaze at historic Antonio Hall in Riccarton, Christchurch.

Sixteen fire crews were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at about 5.10pm to the blaze which began in the roof of the building.

Since then, nearby homes have been evacuated on Wharanui Road. Quite a few of the homes belong to elderly residents and also children who need accommodation assistance tonight, authorities said. Civil Defence and police will be assisting them, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Fire officials said they believe that the fire has not spread any further from the hall itself. Firefighters are working on the exterior because it’s too dangerous to go inside.

Dave Stackhouse, Area Commander said the fire is under control but firefighters will work throughout the night to contain the blaze.

“Obviously being old, it is a historic building and we’re keen to save as much as we can for that reason, but obviously it has a really high fuel loading which is making fire-fighting really difficult," he says.

He said no houses were in danger of being damaged at this stage.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown but will be investigated, he said.

The building, which is vacant, is listed as a category two historic place and was originally built in 1904.

According to its website, Antonio Hall was originally built as a homestead. However, in later years extensions were added and the property was run as a private hostel for university students.

The property was sold in 1993 but renovations were put on hold and the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch caused the building significant damage.

Further efforts by locals have been made to try and restore the property but visitors have been unable to access the hall, which is currently closed due to safety concerns.

Riccarton Road is closed from the intersection with Clyde and Wharanui roads westbound, and from Middleton Road eastbound.