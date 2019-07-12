TODAY |

About 50 homes evacuated as firefighters battle massive blaze at historic Christchurch site

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

About 50 homes have been evacuated as firefighters continue to tackle a huge blaze at historic Antonio Hall in Riccarton, Christchurch.

Sixteen fire crews were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at about 5.10pm to the blaze which began in the roof of the building. 

Since then, nearby homes have been evacuated on Wharanui Road. Quite a few of the homes belong to elderly residents and also children who need accommodation assistance tonight, authorities said. Civil Defence and police will be assisting them, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Fire officials said they believe that the fire has not spread any further from the hall itself. Firefighters are working on the exterior because it’s too dangerous to go inside.

Dave Stackhouse, Area Commander said the fire is under control but firefighters will work throughout the night to contain the blaze. 

“Obviously being old, it is a historic building and we’re keen to save as much as we can for that reason,  but obviously it has a really high fuel loading which is making fire-fighting really difficult," he says.

He said no houses were in danger of being damaged at this stage.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown but will be investigated, he said. 

The building, which is vacant, is listed as a category two historic place and was originally built in 1904.

According to its website, Antonio Hall was originally built as a homestead. However, in later years extensions were added and the property was run as a private hostel for university students.

The property was sold in 1993 but renovations were put on hold and the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch caused the building significant damage.

Further efforts by locals have been made to try and restore the property but visitors have been unable to access the hall, which is currently closed due to safety concerns.

Riccarton Road is closed from the intersection with Clyde and Wharanui roads westbound, and from Middleton Road eastbound.

Motorists are advised of delays and to avoid the area. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Six fire engines are attending the blaze at the building which is currently closed to the public. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
The incident played out like a scene from a Hollywood action movie.
Raw: Intense footage captures US Coast Guard seizing alleged drug smuggling submarine in Pacific Ocean
2
Six fire engines are attending the blaze at the building, which is currently closed to the public.
About 50 homes evacuated as firefighters battle massive blaze at historic Christchurch site
3
"You might be shocked by what you see in there. I certainly was," Ms Backhouse said of the surveillance footage.
Australian woman pleas for harsher penalties after 86-year-old mum allegedly abused in nursing home
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
Maria Folau after the Silver Ferns win. Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds, Constellation Cup, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 14 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Silver Ferns out for revenge over Malawi in Netball World Cup opener
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:24
Turns out the Deputy PM is a man of many talents.

Winston Peters shows off drumming skills, delivers speech at Pacific Expo in Auckland
00:45
The library’s been closed for more than a month due to structural concerns with its flooring.

Wellington Central Library to remain closed for more than a year

Upper Hutt man who killed baby stepson sentenced to 14 years in prison
04:17
Summary: MPI’s Steve Halley says longfin eel catch limits have already been reduced by 70 per cent since the early 2000s.

'We have very robust science' - MPI defends inaction criticism on dwindling longfin eel populations