About 50 firefighters continue to fight large blaze at factory in South Auckland

About 50 firefighters continue to battle a large blaze that broke out at a factory in Takanini in South Auckland.

Crews arrived at the factory on Great South Rd at 5.30am. Source: Grahame Clark

Six fire crews arrived at the factory on Great South Rd at 5.30am and are trying to control the blaze, a fire and emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

There were people inside the building when the fire broke out but they evacuated safely, the spokesperson said.

The fire has caused the Pak’n Save Papakura to open one hour later at 8am after smoke was coming in through the back door of the supermarket.