TODAY |

50,000 free broadband connections to be given to students without internet

Source:  1 NEWS

A joint venture between the Ministry of Education and Chorus is resulting in 50,000 free broadband connections being provided for students living in homes without internet access. 

A child using a laptop. Source: istock.com

Chorus will be waiving the monthly wholesale charges for the new connections for internet service providers for the next six months in an effort to support the move. 

The plan is to have connections up and running for these students by the time that term two commences so they are able to continue with their learning, according to Chorus. 

"Delivering these connections to students in a matter of weeks will present a huge operational challenge for the industry but we know how important this is so we will be working hard to get this done," says Chorus' chief customer officer, Ed Hyde. 

Telecommunications Users Association of New Zealand officials says they are 'incredibly supportive' of the move announced this morning. 

"We applaud this move and in particular the collaboration between the ministry and the industry ... and look forward to seeing this being implemented quickly to ensure no one is left behind in this unprecedented time where being connected is a vital service for homes," says the association's CEO, Craig Young. 

Mr Young says there is a 'real need' to see the collaboration continue between internet service providers and the Government.

New Zealand
Education
Internet
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Immigrants without visas get access to benefits, supermarket jobs
2
'Inseparable' Bachelorette NZ couple in coronavirus lockdown together
3
Normally shy mountain goats invade quiet streets of UK town under coronavirus lockdown
4
Tomorrow's minimum wage rise is 'irresponsible' amid Covid-19, Simon Bridges says
5
London 13-year-old with no underlying conditions dies after coronavirus diagnosis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

London 13-year-old with no underlying conditions dies after coronavirus diagnosis

Live stream: Special Covid-19 Parliament committee scrutinises Govt’s economic, business response

05:44

TVNZ's Andrew Saville 'thinks outside the square' to prove sport news still happening - with mixed results
07:21

Lockdown prompts rise in scammers and exploitation online, Netsafe warns