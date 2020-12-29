TODAY |

About 40 properties evacuated in Northland as firefighters battle large blaze

About 40 properties are being evacuated in Northland tonight as firefighters battle a large vegetation fire near Ahipara.

A helicopter with a water bucket is already responding to the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS

Thick smoke could be seen in the region contrasting today's otherwise blue skies. 

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS that they received multiple calls about the fire at 5.45pm.

Multiple crews from across the Far North are responding and have arrived to a large blaze in the Gumfields Historic Reserve.

A large scrub fire burns near Ahipara, causing the evacuation of dozens of properties. Source: Lennox Goodhue Wikitera

An extra two helicopters are en route to help with the fire after four were initially sent to the scene.

1 NEWS understands the fire is approximately 400m by 500m in size and spreading, fanned on by southwesterly winds of eight-to-10 knots.

All crews have also arrived at the blaze and commenced firefighting.

Police have confirmed the evacuations to 1 NEWS. 

