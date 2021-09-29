40% of Kiwis unhappy with Govt's management of MIQ, poll shows

Forty per cent of the population is unhappy with the way the Government is managing our MIQ system, according to the latest 1News Colmar Brunton poll.



It comes as National on Wednesday unveiled details of its plan promising to ease off on MIQ for some countries saying Kiwis can be home for Christmas.

In the latest 1News Colmar Brunton poll, we asked is the Government doing a good job of managing MIQ.

More than half, 51 per cent said yes, 40 per cent said no and nine per cent don't know or refused to answer.

On Tuesday night, New Zealanders saw round two of the Government’s so called new and improved MIQ room allocation system, as 3700 rooms were given out but, there were more than 30,000 people in the queue.

National has been calling for a purpose-built MIQ facility near Auckland Airport and for the first time and say it would cost $200 million, plus land.

On Wednesday, it put forward its plan at Wellington Airport, saying Kiwis can fly in and out once 85 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated.

“If adopted, National’s plan would mean Kiwis overseas can come home to spent this Christmas with loved ones,” Judith Collins said on Wednesday.

National also wants fully vaccinated Kiwis from low-risk places like Brisbane and Rarotonga to skip MIQ.

And for those coming in from medium-risk places like Sydney, the US or the UK you would isolate at home for seven days.

Unvaccinated non-citizens and non-permanent residents, however, would be banned from travelling to New Zealand.

'Opening Up': National releases 3 pillar, 10-step Covid-19 plan

“We're confident with the measures we are proposing, we can deal with a low level of Covid in the community,” National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop said on Wednesday.

In order to "evolve" and eventually "open", National wanted to first see a vaccination rate of 70 to 75 per cent in those aged 12 and over to avoid nationwide lockdowns.

MIQ system under the spotlight Source: 1 NEWS

An 80 to 85 per cent "milestone" would be required before reopening to the world with a traffic light system of risk, the plan said.

National said elimination was the right strategy with low vaccination rates, so once they reached about 85 per cent it would move away from this and to a "vigorous suppression" approach.