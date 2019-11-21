TODAY |

4.7 magnitude earthquake rocks central North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

The central and lower North Island were shaken by three earthquakes on Saturday night. 

Seismograph recording the seismic activity of an earthquake (file picture). Source: istock.com

According to GeoNet,  the biggest was a 4.7 magnitude jolt at a depth of 36km at 10:56pm, centred off the Horowhenua coast. 

Over 10 thousand people across Wellington, Manawatu, Taranaki and Whanganui have recorded feeling the shake, which was categorised as moderate by GeoNet. 

It's the 293rd aftershock to take place since a 5.8 quake struck the same region on Monday. 

