4.1 earthquake felt by over 1500 people near Napier; no tsunami risk

A moderate earthquake has jolted Napier this morning, with more than 1500 people reporting feeling the shaking.

A stock photo of a recording of an earthquake's seismic waves

The quake was a magnitude 4.1 at around 19km deep, centre around 15km northeast of Napier and striking just before 10.40am, according to GeoNet.

More than 1500 people have reported feeling the shaking so far, largely reporting either weak or light shaking.

It comes after an offshore earthquake on Friday, which registered at magnitude 7.4 and struck 710km northeast of Gisborne.