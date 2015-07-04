TODAY |

4.1 earthquake felt by over 1500 people near Napier; no tsunami risk

Source:  1 NEWS

A moderate earthquake has jolted Napier this morning, with more than 1500 people reporting feeling the shaking.

A stock photo of a recording of an earthquake's seismic waves

The quake was a magnitude 4.1 at around 19km deep, centre around 15km northeast of Napier and striking just before 10.40am, according to GeoNet.

More than 1500 people have reported feeling the shaking so far, largely reporting either weak or light shaking.

It comes after an offshore earthquake on Friday, which registered at magnitude 7.4 and struck 710km northeast of Gisborne.

Civil Defence has said there is no tsunami risk.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:16
Likelihood of new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand 'very, very high' - Jacinda Ardern
2
Man's hand cut off in daylight attack at Bay of Plenty petrol station
3
Officers say they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin's cell because of their race
4
Community transmission 'can still sneak back in' - Nurse warns of second wave of Covid-19 in NZ
5
Letter to Auckland hotel guests reveals lockdown measures amid report of new Covid-19 case
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man's hand cut off in daylight attack at Bay of Plenty petrol station
07:11

'Matthew will never be forgotten' - Slain officer's death felt across NZ's police force
08:16

Likelihood of new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand 'very, very high' - Jacinda Ardern
02:19

Slain police officer's funeral delayed after returning family members go into isolation