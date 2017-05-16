 

Kiwi scientists concerned over increasing rates of antibiotic resistance

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

A group of high powered health professionals, scientists and veterinary experts has published a report highlighting concerns around increasing rates of antibiotic resistance.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says New Zealand is as vulnerable as all countries are to the problem.
Source: Royal Society Te Aparangi

The Royal Society Te Aparangi wants all New Zealanders to better understand the issue and its implication for our future health.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organisation raised concerns about the long term effects of increasing rates of antibiotic resistance on the global population.

It's estimated that by 2050, 10 million people a year will be dying from infections resistant to commonly prescribed drugs and medicines.

There are currently around 700,000 deaths globally due to antibiotic resistance.

The key messages to all New Zealanders in the Royal Society's report is to practice high standards of hygiene, take antibiotics only when prescribed and finish the whole course.

The World Health Organisation is also calling for the development of at least 12 new antibiotics.

New Zealand's Health Research Council is funding a range of research projects around antibiotic resistant bacteria. The Veterinary Association is also promoting awareness around reducing antibiotic use in animals and pets.

The Ministry of Health and government are also working on an action plan as part of a global response to increasing international concern about the future health of the world's population.


Nicole Bremner

Health

