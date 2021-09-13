33 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak today

There are 33 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, all of which are in Auckland.

All but one of the new cases has been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

The total number of cases in this Auckland Delta outbreak is now 955, made up of 938 in Auckland and 18 in Wellington.

There are 21 Covid-19 cases in hospitals, including four in intensive care. There are 10 cases at Middlemore Hospital, seven at Auckland City Hospital and four at North Shore Hospital.

There were three additional cases found at the border on Monday.

One of the new border cases arrived in Auckland from Serbia and Montenegro via the United Arab Emirates on September 4. They tested positive on day seven.

Another case arrived from India via the United Arab Emirates on September 7. They tested positive on arrival in Christchurch.

The third border case is a historical case. They arrived from Sweden via Denmark and the United Arab Emirates on September 7 and tested positive on arrival in Christchurch.

There has now been 3593 confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There are now 38,681 contacts in this outbreak, of which 92 per cent have had at least one Covid-19 test.

Currently there at 127 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website.

On Sunday, 8657 tests for the coronavirus were processed in New Zealand, adding to a total of 3.14 million since the pandemic began.

"Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.



"We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested, especially if you live in and around Massey, Favona, Henderson, Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Māngere and Manurewa."

As well, 33,866 Covid-19 vaccines were administered in New Zealand yesterday, made up of 20,490 first doses and 13,376 second doses. There has been over 4.32 million doses administered to date.

There was no unexpected Covid-19 wastewater detections in the past 24 hours.

Monday's update comes as an update on Auckland's alert levels will be announced at 4pm after Cabinet meets.

Experts are predicting, though, that a move down levels is "highly unlikely" for the region.

Monday's update comes as an update on Auckland's alert levels will be announced at 4pm after Cabinet meets.