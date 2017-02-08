 

30 firefighters tackle Canterbury honey factory blaze

A blaze at a honey company near Christchurch is now under control.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Airborne Honey, Leeston at 10pm.

Source: Facebook

Around 30 firefighters are dampening down hot spots at Leeston’s Airborne Honey after being called to the scene at 10pm.

Fire Service spokesman Andrew Norris told 1 News that the cause of the fire is unknown but fire investigators ‘are booked to be on scene at first light’.

Mr Norris said the fire threatened neighbouring buildings at one stage but that is no longer the case.

Four engines and two water tankers have contained the fire to a single 30 x 30 metre building.

Country Lane Gardens Bed and Breakfast are offering free accommodation to anyone affected by the blaze.

Pennington Street remains closed.

