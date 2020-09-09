2degrees deletes Gwyneth Paltrow candle tweet after being criticised as 'tone deaf'

2degrees has deleted an under-fire tweet referring to Gwyneth Paltrow's vaginal scented candles as part of its latest promotion for broadband.

2degrees came under fire for a tweet referencing Gwenyth Paltrow's vaginal scented candles. Source: Twitter / iStock

The criticised tweet read: "Hey @GwynethPaltrow, your candle smells like your... (thinking face emoji) But, what do you think a Kiwi as, internet scented candle would smell like? #askingforafriend".

It comes amid 2degrees' promotion where it offers people a chance to win one of seven varieties of candles scented like "the internet".

The advertising campaign features Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby attempting to make candles that smell like "the internet", to promote the telecommunication company's broadband.

The promotional tweet linking Paltrow's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle to the 2degrees campaign has come under fire today, eventually winding up in the tweet being deleted.

The full tweet from 2degrees. Source: 2degrees / Twitter

Some of the criticism included calling it "poor taste", "tone deaf" and comedian Tim Batt writing: "Dudes. No."

The social media team initially doubled down on the tweet, asking critics what they thought the internet smelled like and repeatedly stating they "appreciate the feedback we get".

The tweet was deleted several hours after it was posted.

When contacted by 1 NEWS, a spokesperson for 2degrees said it was deleted as the intent "wasn't to cause offence".

"The spirit behind the tweet was tongue in cheek, with a nod to one of the most famous candles on the internet," the spokesperson says.