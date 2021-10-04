29 new Covid-19 cases today ahead of Auckland alert level decision

There are 29 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, made up of 28 in Auckland and one in Waikato, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The cases include a baby who tested positive at North Shore Hospital. The mother, who has so far tested negative, and her baby have since been relocated to a Covid-19 appropriate ward and safety protocols are in place.

As well, a person who went to Auckland City Hospital's ED on Sunday and was admitted to intensive care for non-Covid-19 reasons, has tested positive for the virus.

Outside Auckland, three household contacts of the previously reported Raglan case tested positive for Covid-19 overnight, one of which is a newly identified household contact living on the property. All have now been moved to an Auckland quarantine facility.

However, these Raglan cases will be officially recorded in Tuesday's case numbers, the ministry said.

Of Monday's 29 new cases, 21 are linked and the remaining eight are under investigation to find a link to the current Delta outbreak.

The total number of cases in this outbreak is now 1357, of which 1082 have since recovered.

There are now 30 people in hospital in New Zealand with Covid-19, including five in intensive care or a high dependency unit. There are 13 cases each at Middlemore and Auckland City hospitals, three at North Shore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital.

There are now 1184 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 81 per cent have been contacted and 71 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 1.15pm on Monday, there were 138 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website, including eight new locations.

On Tuesday, 13,693 tests for Covid-19 were processed, including 7420 in Auckland.

In total, more than 3.45 tests have been processed in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Also Tuesday, 27,033 Covid-19 vaccines were administered in New Zealand, made up of 7041 first doses and 19,992 second doses.

In total, more than 5.34 million vaccines have been administered to date - with a new milestone on Monday of two million New Zealanders fully vaccinated.

"This is a really pleasing milestone and we want to reiterate our thanks to everyone who has so far had either their first, or final vaccination," the ministry said.

"Vaccination continues to be one of our strongest defences against Covid-19."

There was no unexpected Covid-19 detections to report in wastewater samples on Monday.

"The virus that causes Covid-19 was not detected in wastewater samples taken from 14 Waikato sites between 23-30 September, which includes sampling in Hamilton which did not detect Covid-19 in samples taken on September 28 and 29," the ministry said.

"Wastewater sample collection has been arranged from locations within the Waikato and Manawatū-Whanganui regions. This includes Raglan, Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Feilding, Hunterville, Tooroa, Putaruru, Hamilton and Palmerston North.

"Results of these are expected over the coming days, however the timing of the results depends on various factors including the sample arrival times and need to re-run tests."

Monday's update comes ahead of the Government's announcement at 4pm about Auckland's Covid-19 alert level.

Auckland remains at Alert Level 3 along with some parts of Waikato while the rest of New Zealand is at Level 2.

As well on Monday, there were two new Covid-19 cases found at the border.

One case arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates on September 29. They tested positive on day three in Auckland.

The second case, who is in quarantine aboard a ship, arrived from Vanuatu on October 1. They tested positive on arrival.