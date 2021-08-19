27 new Covid-19 cases in Delta outbreak today

There are 27 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Of the new cases, 14 are household contacts of existing cases and eight are known contacts. The remaining five are under investigation to find a link.

All of the new cases are in Auckland.

"Due to the highly infectious nature of the Delta variant within households, we expect to see fluctuations in case numbers at this stage in the outbreak," the ministry said.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 1295. Of these, 1068 have since recovered.

There are now 22 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including three in intensive care. There are 13 at Middlemore Hospital, six at Auckland City Hospital and three at North Shore Hospital.

There are now 1002 contacts linked to the current outbreak, of which 81 per cent have been contacted and 70 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 1pm Saturday, there are 98 locations of interest on the Minsitry of Health's website, including six new locations.

Saturday's update comes as Auckland remains at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Level 2.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Auckland to protest the current lockdown. The event is being organised by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

As well Saturday, there was one new Covid-19 case found at the border. They arrived from the Maldives via the United Arab Emirates on September 18 and tested positive on day 12 in Auckland.