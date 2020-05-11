240 staff identified as close contacts of Covid-19 case at SkyCity

It's estimated around 1000 people are deemed to be close contacts of a person who tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting SkyCity Auckland's main casino gaming floor.

SkyCity. Source: istock.com

Chief executive officer Michael Ahearne said in the past 20 hours, SkyCity identified about 1000 patrons and 240 staff who were at the casino on Saturday August 14 between 1.15am and 3am, the time the Covid-19 case was there.



The close contacts have been told to self-isolate contact Healthline and get tested.

“SkyCity is in the process of contacting these staff to pass on public health advice,” Ahearne said.

The entertainment venue is currently closed under Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Ahearne said a “very small number” of workers remained on site to carry out essential duties like security and surveillance.

A number of staff are also caring for a “small number of guests” at the SkyCity Grand Hotel.

“This is an anxious time for some of the SkyCity team and their whanau, and we are extremely grateful to them for their cooperation in helping us protect the wellbeing of all our people and our guests,” Ahearne said.

The main casino area spans more than 6000 square metres.