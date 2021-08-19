TODAY |

24 new Covid-19 community cases today

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

There are 24 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Sunday, all of which are in Auckland, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

The total number of cases in this outbreak is now 1050, of which 361 remain active.

Eighteen of the new cases have been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

There are now 13 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including four in intensive care. There are seven cases at Middlemore Hospital, five at Auckland City Hospital and one at North Shore Hospital.

Auckland remains in Alert Level 4, while the rest of the country is at Level 2. Cabinet will meet on Monday to review the country's alert levels.

McElnay was joined by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for Sunday's update.

More to come.

