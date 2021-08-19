24 new Covid-19 cases in Delta outbreak

There are 24 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, of which 18 are in Auckland and six in Waikato, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay has confirmed.

Three of the new Waikato cases were made public on Monday, but are in Tuesday's official tally, McElnay added.

Of Tuesday's 24 new cases, 17 are linked and the remaining seven are under investigation to find a link to the current Delta outbreak.

All of the Waikato cases are linked, though.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 1381, of which 1086 have since recovered.

There are now 32 people in hospital in New Zealand with Covid-19, including seven in intensive care or a high dependency unit. There are 14 cases at Middlemore Hospital, 13 at Auckland City Hospital, four at North Shore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital.

"Looking ahead, we estimate from the number of already notified cases and their contacts, we would expect an additional 48 cases to come through in the coming days amongst those contacts," McElnay said.

"The two best tools we have in the fight against Covid-19 are testing and vaccinations, and the numbers for both continue to be steady."

On Monday, 14,905 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 12,595 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 3.46 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 55,673 doses were administered on Monday, made up of 14,846 first doses and 40,827 second doses.

More than 5.4 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were two new Covid-19 cases found at the border on Tuesday, including one historical case.

The new cases bring the total in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 4050.

Tuesday's update comes as Auckland remains at Alert Level 3, but with an easing of some restrictions at 11.59pm.

The rest of the country, bar some parts of Waikato at Level 3, remains at Level 2.