22 new Covid-19 community cases as Auckland lockdown decision looms

There are 22 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community on Monday, including the three cases announced in Whakatīwai on Sunday evening.

The total number of people with the virus in this outbreak is now 1071, made up of 1051 in Auckland and Whakatīwai (within the Counties Mānakau District Health Board catchment) and 17 in Wellington.

Now, 694 of these people have recovered.

Of Monday's new cases, 17 have been linked to the existing cluster and the remaining five are under investigation to establish a link.

There are now 16 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including four in intensive care. There are 10 cases at Middlemore Hospital, five at Auckland City Hospital and one at North Shore Hospital.

The numbers were released in a statement on Monday as there was no 1pm live press conference.

Cabinet are meeting Monday before providing an update on the country's alert levels at 4pm.

Auckland is currently at Alert Level 4 and the rest of the country at Level 2.

The announcement will be broadcast on TVNZ1, 1news.co.nz and the 1News Facebook page.