20m face masks, 9.4m gloves - Government announces $200m spend on Covid-19 PPE

The Government is making an investment of $200 million towards purchasing coronavirus personal protective equipment, or PPE, as part of a funding boost towards health services.

In an announcement from Health Minister David Clark this morning, the $200 million boost was confirmed to include 20 million face masks, 9.4 million pairs of gloves and 1.2 million aprons.

The Health Minister added that $140 million worth of orders of PPE have already been placed. That will mean over the next eight weeks an additional 75 million items will arrive in New Zealand.

"Our frontline health staff do incredibly important work caring for New Zealanders. They need and deserve our support," Dr Clark said.

"A key part of that is keeping health staff safe by providing appropriate personal protective equipment.

"This week we moved to a national distribution system for face masks, with the supply of other PPE items to follow."

Elsewhere an additional $26 million for support of residential aged care providers, $35 million to Pharmac's essential medicines budget, and $15 million for the Unite Against Covid-19 advertising campaign.

"Responding to Covid-19 is a marathon, not a sprint. We will continue to work with our health providers as they grapple with the impact of Covid-19.

"New Zealand's health system has stepped up to the challenge of dealing with Covid-19 remarkably well.

"I want to pay tribute to our health care workers once again. They are always there for us when we need them, and the Government will continue to support them and the vital work they do."