2020th kiwi hatches day before New Year's Eve

In the lead up to the new year, the 2020th kiwi chick has hatched at the National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa.

North Island brown kiwi chick. (File photo) Source: istock.com

According to Hatchery Manager Emma Bean, 97 kiwis have hatched so far this season with more on their way, making it one of their busiest years yet.

The chick is based at Rainbow Springs in Rotorua and will reside there for the next six months before moving on to Maungataniwha Forest in the Hawke's Bay.

"We think this kiwi chick decided to arrive before New Year’s Eve so he or she had time to fluff up and look their best in preparation for welcoming in the new decade!"

Bean says it is very exciting for her team to have brought in such a large number of kiwis since the hatchery joined the Operation Nest Egg programme in 1995.